Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Pets Include Dogs, Pigs, Bearded Dragons and More

By
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermotts Family Pets
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermottGregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling and then-husband Dean McDermott have five children and enough pets to open their own farm before their 2023 split.

“I have dogs, I have guinea pigs, I have pigs, I have chickens, I have bearded dragons …,” Spelling revealed in a 2019 video on her YouTube channe.

Spelling and McDermott, who is also father of son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, share sons Liam, Finn and Beau, and daughters Stella and Hattie. Stella, born in 2008, specifically calls herself “mom” to several of the family’s pets, including cat Bean and dog Thea. (Bean went missing in late 2022.)

The Spelling-McDermott family has a strong bond with all of their animals.

“[My bearded dragon] likes to sit on my head. He watches all my reality shows with me … Housewives and Kardashians,” Spelling revealed in her 2019 YouTube video in 2019. “He has a favorite Kardashian. He loves Khloé.”

Keep scrolling to see all of their pets:

