Kevin Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, celebrated their son Hendrix’s 10th birthday with a ninja warrior-themed party at GlowZone LA in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, November 5. More than 70 children and their families attended the fun-filled bash, which was designed by bDASHd and featured face-painting, game rooms and themed desserts. Scroll down to see photos from the party and read Us Weekly‘s exclusive interview with Torrei!