Kevin Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, celebrated their son Hendrix’s 10th birthday with a ninja warrior-themed party at GlowZone LA in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, November 5. More than 70 children and their families attended the fun-filled bash, which was designed by bDASHd and featured face-painting, game rooms and themed desserts. Scroll down to see photos from the party and read Us Weekly‘s exclusive interview with Torrei!
Torrei Hart Talks ‘Up and Down’ Relationship With Ex Kevin Hart as They Celebrate Son’s 10th Birthday
