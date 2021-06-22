Close Friends

Ahead of the Fate release, Diesel told USA Today that the costars were actually friends and the whole situation had been overblown by fans and critics. “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” he explained. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

He also described himself as the punching bag for the franchise and claimed he was taking hits for the good of all the cast and crew. “I protect the franchise,” he added. “I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me.”