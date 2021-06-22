Tough Love

The Bloodshot star reignited conversation about the feud in June 2021, telling Men’s Health that creating the Hobbs character required “tough love” on his part. “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be,” he explained. “As a producer to say, ‘OK, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know’ — Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks.”

He added that any of his potential critiques were in service of his role as a producer on the franchise. “That took a lot of work,” he told the magazine. “We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”