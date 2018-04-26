Spotted on the Santa Monica boardwalk: Instagram famous corgi and self-proclaimed “professional butt model” Geordi, the 4-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi romping around Los Angeles with his fluffy-bottomed besties Tofu and Trinket. Named for the playful yet laid-back Star Trek: The Next Generation character, confident and outgoing Geordi – who boasts nearly 300,000 Instagram followers — loves to jet to his agility class, splash around and sunbathe at the beach, dress up dapperly, and pamper himself at the puppy spa — some might say like a true Angeleno.

Here, Geordi shares his favorite pet-friendly spots around town in Us Weekly‘s VIPet Scene series. Scroll down to see how the corgi rolls!