There are Great Ones of All Time — and then there’s Wayne Gretzky. Nearly two decades since his retirement, the Canadian hockey legend, who still holds the NHL’s top scorer record — as well as his enduring nickname, “The Great One” — has more than enough to keep him busy. He and his actress wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, both 57, are entrepreneurs (he started Gretzky Estates Wine; she’s partnered in appetite-suppressing Overeating Management Gum); doting parents of five (Paulina, 29, Ty, 28, Trevor, 25, Tristan, 17, and Emma, 15); and extradoting grandparents of two (Tatum, 3, and River, 13 months).

Now they’re gearing up to celebrate their 30th anniversary on July 16 with a European yacht trip with friends. “We’re going to have a blast,” says Janet. Earlier this year, they repurchased and moved back to the stately, 6.5-acre property in Thousand Oaks, California’s Sherwood Country Club that they’d sold to former New York Mets star Lenny Dykstra in 2007. The vibrant couple gives Us’ Carly Sloane a tour of their beloved home — and tips for staying young at heart.