Success is a state of mind! Wes Moore, the CEO of The Robin Hood Foundation, certainly knows a thing or two about achieving goals. The globally renowned philanthropist’s charity is sponsored by celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Jake Gyllenhaal. With the new year approaching quickly, Moore sat down with Us Weekly to talk about his 5 tips for having a successful 2018 and how he got to where he is in his career.