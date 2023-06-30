Close connection. Zac Efron has been open about his bond with his family over the years.

The California native, who rose to fame after playing Troy Bolton in Disney Channel’s High School Musical franchise, is the eldest of three. Even at the height of his career, Zac opted to live with his brother, Dylan Efron.

“Yes, I mean most of the time [he is a good roommate]. He’s my little brother. He looks after the house while I’m gone,” the actor said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2017. “We’re cool like that. I trust him, he’s a good dude. I trust him with the house. I came home [recently] and it was very clear that the cleaning lady had been there just minutes before I arrived.”

Fans got to see the dynamic between the duo when they teamed up on screen for season 2 of Zac’s Down to Earth series. Dylan, for his part, served as a producer on the Netflix series.

According to Dylan, getting to travel the world with his older brother helped them build their relationship. “[Nepal] was gorgeous. It was definitely a very spiritual trip. It brought Zac and me really close together. It was what we needed at that time, it was a beautiful trip,” he told The Village Voice in May 2022.

At the time, the YouTuber noted that their adventures have had their ups and downs.

“The most difficult trip, I think ever, was when I went to Nepal with Zac and we did three weeks of backpacking in Nepal. Just the endless days of trekking and all that stuff, it was really challenging,” Dylan recalled. “I had finished the Boston Marathon, hopped onto a flight and did like 24 hours of travel then I started trekking.”

Later that year, Dylan took to social media to praise Zac for being a role model for him. “More than ever I’ve realized how much you’ve always been there for me,” he wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “Thanks for growin’ up with me and being my role model. Happy Bday brother.”

Two months later, Zac and Dylan reunited to celebrate their youngest sibling’s birthday. Their father, David Efron, expanded his family with daughter Olivia in 2019.

“My sister turns 3 on xmas day— any gift ideas would be greatly appreciated! Just tryin to stay her favorite brother over here 😁,” Dylan wrote via Instagram in November 2022, alongside photos of him and his baby sister.

Zac, for his part, surprised his fans when he shared several sweet snaps with the toddler as well. “Happy bday lil sis 👸,” the Firestarter star captioned the Instagram post one month later.

