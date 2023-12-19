Amazon Lifestyle Small Business Spotlight: Unveiling Our Top Picks for You

Is someone on your list a little hard to shop for this year? They might enjoy a surprising gift that brings a spark all its own! For this kind of shopping, you need the energy that small businesses can offer with unique products. Amazon is a great place to find new ideas and unique products from small businesses. Here’s a sample of top picks you can find.

Personalized Leather Journal from The White Invite

What better way to show someone you’re thinking about them than with one personalized for them? This leather case can hold a diary, journal, or personal planner. The leather is that ultra-soft kind that you just like to rest your hands on, and it’s solid enough to last years and be refilled again and again. With a place to hold a pen and a few cards inside, it’s a handy package for keeping thoughts and dates straight. Give it to a friend who likes to stay organized! The White Invite store has much to offer, including classy, personalized gifts like totes and makeup bags. Give it a look!

Who doesn’t relax better with a candle burning beside them? These soy candles, presented in classy square containers with wooden lids, make the perfect gift for a friend who likes a relaxing evening. The scents are excellent, too. You can get teak mahogany for a friend to read beside, fireside wood and glow for a rustic-feeling night off, velvet rose and oud for an elegant night when the candle’s the only light in the room, or the delicious café and caramel latte for a friend that likes to feel awake and warm. The soy wax burns evenly, the scent lasts a long time, and it makes the perfect gift for an eco-conscious friend.

Premium Golf Irons and Driver Set from Bombtech Golf

These irons are a surprisingly thoughtful gift for anyone who likes to hit the golf course or the range. Bombtech offers a set of special irons that have increased weighting on the head and steel shafts that give the kind of feedback you’d expect from a set of irons at many times this price. They sell a set with a Driver and 3 Wood with similar specs: a stiffer shaft for better swings and a sleek modern look. You’ll only get this type of deal from a small business. Its price and quality are only possible because of Bombtech’s hands-on passion.

Here’s an idea none of your other friends will have! Wood burning is a fun, unique way of making art that’s easier than you think. This 48-piece DIY kit is great for adults who like to try new things, and it makes a great art project for kids (with supervision!). It includes wooden plaques to work on, a burner pen with interchangeable tips, and some paint to add color to the results. This kit is one of several very cool art kits from ArtSkills. See what you can find in their store!

Whether your friend is into board games or beauty products, or if you’re looking for kids’ toys or a unique style of clothes, your best bet to find something to surprise everyone on your gift list is to shop from Amazon Lifestyle. These businesses will have creative, high-quality products provided by people passionate about them, and it’s a safe bet your friends won’t see it coming. Visit amazon.com/supportsmall and see what you can find!

