Meet Chris Clarke: The Brand Surgeon

When you get sick, you go to a doctor; if you get really sick, you go to a specialist or even a surgeon. In the advertising world, there are many “brand doctors” but very few top-tier brand surgeons who can save what may sometimes be a terminal. Enter industry maverick and creative visionary Chris Clarke, who has many case studies of turning around declining brands including, M&M’s, Dove, Coca-Cola, Footlocker, or taking fragile start-up brands like Hello Fresh, and shaping them into billion-dollar brands.

Clarke is well-known to most in the advertising industry. He is one of the most successful advertising entrepreneurs of all time, as well as leading the digital marketing revolution by founding Nitro and later merging to create SapientNitro, to become the biggest digital agency in the world, that sold to Publicis for $3.7 billion.

The Innovator

Chris Clarke’s journey in the marketing world began with a bang in the 1990s when he spearheaded the guerrilla marketing movement. This innovative approach, which emphasized unconventional and creative strategies, revolutionized how brands engaged with consumers. Clarke’s ability to think outside the box and challenge traditional marketing norms set him apart early in his career, paving the way for a new era in advertising.

Clarke’s visionary leadership continued into the early 2000s as he became a trailblazer in the digital marketing space. As the founder of Nitro, the highly acclaimed global creative and digital agency, that built a formidable reputation. Nitro’s blue-chip client roster, including giants like M&M’s, Nike, Footlocker, and Unilever, was a testament to Clarke’s innovative approach to brand building and consumer engagement. His strategic decision to merge Nitro with Sapient, creating SapientNitro, led to the formation of the world’s largest digital ad agency. This mega-agency, with 36 offices and over 14,000 employees, was a juggernaut in the industry before eventually being acquired by Publicis in 2014.

Ken Hicks, the legendary retail CEO who worked directly with Clarke when he was Global CEO and Chairman of Footlocker said; “I had the privilege to work with Chris at two different companies over two decades. Chris works hard to understand his client’s business, then he goes beyond the superficial story that most agencies use to connect the brand and customers, using data, consumer insights and his creativity to get great results.”

The Go-To For Brand Revitalization

Clarke is known as the go-to expert for revitalizing brands and tackling complex brand issues within industry circles. His unique approach to marketing and brand development, leveraging his creativity, made him a sought-after for brands looking for fresh perspectives and innovative solutions. Steve Berman Vice-Chairman of Interscope said; “When Chris Clarke calls, you know it’s a big idea where everyone wins. We have done many great brand-artists campaigns with Chris over the years, including Samsung, M&M’s and Freshpet. He is a big creative thinker and visionary”.

Back In the Industry

After a hiatus from the industry, he is back as Executive Chairman of Empower Media, supporting Ashlee Clarke in her role as CEO where she leads the day-to-day business operations. While Chris Clarke spent the year focusing on the development and implementation of Empower Media’s, state-of-the-art, Robotic Process Automation Buying Platform.

Empower Media has become America’s largest woman-owned media agency. Insiders attribute the success of Empower Media to the synergy between Chris and Ashlee Clarke. Ashlee’s exceptional people skills and business acumen perfectly complement Chris’s talent for developing unique marketing strategies and big-picture strategic thinking.

Ken Hicks, former CEO of Footlocker added; “Ashlee and Chris hire good people and work hard to develop them, as well as develop the skills of the client’s marketing team.” The recent growth and success under Ashlee’s new leadership, including new business wins of Just Capital, Sprouts Farmers Market and Freshpet reinforced their approach to business.

Martin Whittaker, Just Capital CEO praises their partnership: “Chris and Ashlee are a formidable duo. A force for good. They always think outside of the box for their clients”.

Article presented by Tom White