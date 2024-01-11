Effective communication sits at the heart of any successful legal service, particularly within the realm of family law. Embroiled in emotionally charged disputes, individuals going through these dire times need more than just legal expertise – they require an empathetic ear, a guiding hand, and a voice that speaks for them.

It is here, however, that many firms falter, leaving clients feeling adrift in a sea of legal jargon and procedural complexities. To make matters worse, some attorneys’ apparent elusiveness – more precisely, the difficulty in reaching out and getting a speedy response – has left many people frustrated and sidelined in their own legal battles.

Going against the grain of this trend is the Moore Family Law Group. Spearheaded by the ambitious Holly J. Moore, this firm has carved out a stellar reputation in family law, owing to its team’s deep understanding of their clients’ needs and emotional well-being.

With over 15 years of experience in the field, Holly J. Moore is renowned for her client-centric approach. She sees beyond the legal frame, addressing the emotional and psychological repercussions that are, at times, overlooked yet integral to the process. Her personal philosophy encapsulates this approach best, “We strive not only for legal victories but for emotional triumphs. We prioritize our clients’ feelings, ensuring they are informed, understood, and valued.”

Yet, balancing legal complexities and crafting foolproof strategies while ensuring the client’s emotional well-being is always on top of the list is a daunting task – and, sometimes, it doesn’t always go as planned. Heightened emotions, sensitive legal matters, excruciating custody battles, and relentless divorce proceedings all make for a volatile concoction, one that is no stranger to exploding into a mess of frustration and even anger.

Moore has a deep respect for these feelings, stating that they are perfectly normal responses, given the circumstances. She reveals that dealing with upset clients isn’t rare and that it’s crucial to remain patient and empathetic and understand that all people really need is to feel heard and cared for – something she strives for whenever a tough situation arises.

“It’s important for me to stay centered and understand that these clients are not bad people. They aren’t necessarily angry at me, but are scared and frustrated with their situation,” says Moore.

That said, not all attorneys are created equal. Many plunge into a sea of evidence and paperwork, with a razor-sharp focus on the work before them. With a keen eye for detail, these attorneys often get so overwhelmed by the amount of work that needs to be done that they inadvertently leave their clients in the dark.

As a result, the clients not only feel left out, but also wonder if they made the right choice in selecting their particular attorney.

Moore is sympathetic toward such circumstances. As someone who has handled a myriad of cases and who has found herself drowning in obligations countless times, she explains that there are moments when responding to a client – be it a phone call or an email – can easily slip out of one’s mind.

“It doesn’t mean that we don’t care. We genuinely do. Something that many people don’t know is that, behind the scenes, we have all of these schedules and notes, and they can get convoluted,” Moore shares. “Things can fall through the cracks if a client isn’t on our calendar.”

Here, “calendar” is the magic word. Reflecting on the issues of time and clients feeling ignored, Moore insists that there are easy fixes to the problem. She claims that the best remedy for a number of communication issues is calling a lawyer’s office directly and requesting to be put on the calendar.

This way, attorneys will get a better view of what needs to be done, and they will have a more permanent and much more ‘eye-catching’ reminder as to who they need to call or email back. And clients can rest assured that their queries will be replied to much more quickly.

Still, Moore believes these efforts should be two-sided. Instead of forcing clients to rely on follow-up emails and waiting for responses, attorneys should also go above and beyond to keep their communication channels open as much and as often as possible.

This means accepting that people will get upset sometimes and dealing with these situations with dignity and respect. Admitting one’s mistake here is just one step of many. They’re ideally followed by implementing more steps (and tools) toward transparency and arming oneself with patience, compassion, and clarity.

“I’m never upset or offended when a client sends me a follow-up email asking me to reply to the previous one. As lawyers, we certainly can’t do everything at the same time, but for our clients, their own circumstances rightfully take precedence,” Moore says. “This is why giving my clients what they need is my number one, and if I’ve accidentally made them wait, I truly appreciate their follow-up.”

Thanks to Moore’s outstanding approach and her efforts to keep her clients happy, the Moore Family Law Group has managed to infuse warmth and humanity into a field often characterized by cold objectivity. These qualities have proven to be the bedrock of their success, allowing them to maintain a high level of client satisfaction.

As Moore highlights, “Nowadays, people want faster and more frequent responses. It’s our duty, as their representatives, to meet them halfway and assure them we’ve got their back. In today’s digital age, this means keeping better track of our calendars and ensuring no one is left waiting for too long.”