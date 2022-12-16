Learning to rope and ride! Joining the Yellowstone universe involves a lot of horseback riding — and the cast of 1923 immediately got to work during the show’s “cowboy camp.”

Brian Geraghty, who plays ranch foreman Zane, explained that the immersive experience lasts for two weeks before filming. “It’s really helpful for learning to really become proficient on horses and use guns and the period piece weapons,” the Boardwalk Empire alum, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of 1923‘s Sunday, December 18, premiere. “Then also it’s great for bonding for us as characters.”

The New Jersey native added that the training helps the actors become “more comfortable around each other,” in part because they’re learning something that most of them don’t already know how to do. “[We] build each other up and become good,” he told Us. “It’s beneficial for the actual skill set, but it’s also beneficial for the characters as how they relate to one another on the actual show.”

Michelle Randolph, for her part, said that she and her costars had “a lot of fun” at cowboy camp. The Resort actress, 25, plays Elizabeth Strafford, a young woman who is set to marry into the Dutton family.

After training days, however, the fun stopped while the cast recovered from the hard work of learning how to be ranchers. “[There were] a lot of ice baths,” Randolph quipped to Us. “Group ice baths, and after, we were all very sore for a while.”

Despite the pain, the cast still found time to bond with each other. “It’s a well-oiled machine,” Darren Mann told Us. “[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] puts together an amazing cast and crew. … Camaraderie on set was always so great.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum, 33, plays Jack Dutton, who is the great-nephew of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and son of John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale).

“Jack’s just always fighting for what he loves and what he loves to do, which is ranching and this way of life,” Mann told Us of his character. “I can understand that. I love chasing after my dreams and what I wanna do and not being afraid to go do that and just jump into the fire, and Jack’s definitely that guy who will throw himself out there.”

Jack is also committed to Elizabeth, whom Randolph describes as “resilient” amid the challenges of becoming a member of the formidable Dutton crew. “They’re very unapologetically in love with each other,” the actress told Us of Jack and Elizabeth. “Which is really sweet because I think watching two people so in love — you can’t help but be happy for them.”

1923 premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, December 18.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton