The biggest names in sports were recognized at the 2024 ESPY Awards and some were lucky enough to take home the coveted silver statue.

The ESPYs, which stands for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, kicked off on Thursday, July 11, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Serena Williams emceed the evening.

Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Harry was announced as the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award. The honor recognizes a person with a strong connection to sports while serving others. The Duke of Sussex, 39, was chosen due to his service in the British Armed Forces and his creation of the Invictus Games, which is an international sports event first held for wounded, injured and sick veterans.

In addition to Harry, the ESPYs also honored former NFL player Steve Gleason with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage and South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of nominees and winners:

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels / Los Angeles Dodgers

Scottie Scheffler, Golf

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Coco Gauff, Tennis

Nelly Korda, Golf

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Juju Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Best Record-Breaking Performance

49ers Christian McCaffrey scores a TD for a record breaking 17 straight games

Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s All Time Scoring Leader breaking Pete Maravich’s Record

Tara VanDerveer, Stanford Women’s Basketball — gets 1,203rd win to pass Coach K for most by any coach in NCAA basketball history

Max Verstappen wins record 10th consecutive race with victory at Italian Grand Prix

Best Championship Performance

Michigan’s Blake Corum and Will Johnson, 2024 College Football National Championship MVPs

Kayla Martello, Boston College Women’s Lacrosse

Midge Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC — NWSL Championship MVP

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Best Comeback Athlete

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Best Play

Jayda Coleman calls GAME sending Oklahoma to their 4th Straight Championship (6/4/24)

Anthony Edwards Dunk of the Year (3/18/24)

Alabama scores on 4th & 31 to win Auburn (11/25/23)

Lamar Jackson Caught His Own Pass & Ran With it (1/28/24)

Best Team

South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Football

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

University of Connecticut Huskies, NCAA Men’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Boston Celtics, NBA

Florida Panthers, NHL

Texas Rangers, MLB

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

Jayden Daniels, LSU Football

Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball

Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Best Athlete With a Disability

Jaydin Blackwell World Champion Sprinter

Ezra Frech, World Champion High Jumper

Brenna Huckaby Snowboarding Champion

Oksana Masters, Cross-Country Skier/Hand Cyclist

Best NFL Player

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs WINNER***

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Best MLB Player

Ronald Acuña, Atlanta Braves

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Best NHL Player

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver

Ryan Blaney, NASCAR

Matt Hagan, NHRA

Álex Palou, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter

Islam Makhachev

Sean O’Malley

Alex Pereira

Zhang Weili

Best Boxer

Terence Crawford

Seniesa Estrada

Naoya Inoue

Oleksandr Usyk

Best Soccer Player

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain

Naomi Girma, USWNT

Vinicius Junior, Brazil/Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé, France/Real Madrid

Best Golfer

Nelly Korda

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Lilia Vu

Best Tennis Player

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek