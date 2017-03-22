Losing weight — but also losing support. A woman and her husband share a tense moment amid her efforts to get healthy on My 600-lb Life‘s Wednesday, March 22, episode, as seen in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC docuseries‘ preview clip introduces 44-year-old Tracey, who lives in Lorain, Ohio, and weighs 605 pounds. She suffers from cellulitis, which causes her legs to look misshapen, and she needs help getting out of bed each day. Most of this assistance falls on her husband, Anthony, who has recently started to resent helping Tracey, and the clip shows him refusing to take her to a medical check-up.

“Things have been a little tense between Anthony and me lately,” Tracey tells the camera in the footage. “I’m not sure if he’s just tired of the diet, or if he’s upset that I’m trying to lose this weight. I know he said he liked being needed, but now he’s telling me to do everything myself.”

Anthony says in a testimonial, “We need each other, we support each other, even in the bad times. But if Tracey wants to do this, then she needs to learn to do this herself.” And Tracey adds to the camera, “I don’t know why he’s having issues helping me, but if things keep changing between us, I’m scared about what that’s going to mean. It just makes me feel lonely because I can’t do this without him.”

My 600-lb Life airs on TLC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

