Beverley Mitchell saw a bunch of happy faces smiling back at her over the weekend when she reunited with the cast of 7th Heaven at 90s Con — a weekend-long event where fans come face-to-face with stars from their favorite ’90s shows.

“Beyond grateful for these crazy humans that I call family!” Mitchell, 43, who played Lucy Camden on the former WB/CW show wrote via an Instagram video on Friday, March 15.

She continued, “To say that this was needed was an understatement, my heart is full and I have been so blessed to love and laugh with them! Thank you @thats4ent for [bringing] us together for #90scon.”

The cute clip was set to Connor Price’s song “Grateful” and showed images of fellow former costars Catherine Hicks (Annie), Barry Watson (Matt), David Gallagher (Simon) and Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie) — who all made the trip to Hartford, Connecticut. Among the fun snapshots included was one of the TV siblings on the purple carpet, one of the cast posing next to a giant heart statue, several selfies and a group shot of the cast out and about at night exploring the city.

Absent from the photo reel was Jessica Biel, who played Mary Camden, Lucy’s older sister. However, Mitchell let fans know that even though Biel, 42, wasn’t physically present, she was there virtually and got to connect with the group over the phone during the event.

“We even FaceTimed @jessicabiel,” Mitchell explained. “There is a whole lotta love in this group.”

While heading to the convention on Thursday, March 14, Mitchell and Gallagher, 39, happened to be on the same flight, though their ride wasn’t as smooth as they had imagined it’d be.

“Guess what? We’re on our way to Hartford…I don’t know if we’re going to make it,” Mitchell revealed on Instagram.

Gallagher tried to be optimistic and added, “We’re going to make it.”

“We’re going to make it, but it might come down to plans, trains and automobiles, so ’90 Con, we’re coming…not sure when we’ll get there,” Mitchell chimed in.

She later shared an update to let fans know what was going on.

“We didn’t quite make it. We made it to Washington, [D.C.],” Mitchell shared in another Instagram video as Gallagher laughed in disbelief of the situation. “We are needing to go to Connecticut and we had two options: to spend the night and get on an early flight or….”

“Road trip,” Gallagher chimed in. “I tried. I tried to get her to do a road trip, everybody.”

Mitchell confessed she was not a fan of the far drive and nixed Gallagher’s idea. “It’s a seven and a half hour drive. I don’t think he’s ready for the backseat driver in me.”

The two then started to laugh, trying to remain positive.

“But eventually, hopefully, we’ll make it at some point to Connecticut,” Mitchell said, adding, “We have five hours before our early flight. So, stay tuned for the adventures of Bev and David! ‘Cause it’s quite, quite an adventure so far, guys.”

Thankfully, the duo made it and were able to spend time with their 7th Heaven cast.

7th Heaven wrapped in 2007 after an 11-season run with 243 episodes. The series followed a reverend’s family, which included seven children, living in the fictional town of Glen Oak, California.

Stephen Collins, who played family patriarch Eric Camden, was not in attendance nor was he invited. Collins, now 76, admitted to molesting underage girls in a 2012 therapy session that was recorded without his knowledge. The recording leaked in 2014, and Collins admitted his crimes later that year in an interview with Katie Couric.

“This came out. I didn’t choose this to come out,” Collins said at the time. “I didn’t want to have to deal with these things publicly.”

He added, “I had dealt with them very, very strongly, and committedly, in my private life, but I think, I’m a human being with flaws and I’ve done everything to address it.”