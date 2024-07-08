Not every 9-1-1 scene makes the final cut — but Hen’s interrogation of Tommy over his romance with Buck was too good to keep from fans forever.

“Wondering what other conversations were had while we were at the LAFD Medal of Valor Ceremony?” ABC teased via Instagram on Sunday, July 7. “Then here’s some bonus content for you. #911onABC.”

In the deleted scene from season 7, Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) grills Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) about his budding romance with firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark).

“Where are you going with this? Hen asks Tommy as he holds a piece of cake following the Medal of Valor ceremony at the 118. “To my table, so I can eat it,” Tommy innocently replies.

Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Fire Country,’ More When it comes to firefighter TV shows, there are plenty for fans to choose from — including Chicago Fire, Fire Country and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. “The challenge always is that we reflect and we edify […]

Hen’s wife, Karen Wilson (Tracie Thoms), tries to be more direct, saying, “We mean, where are you going with Buck?” Tommy once plays dumb, replying, “Oh, he’s not having any cake. He’s in ketosis.”

Hen admits they’re talking about Tommy’s “intentions” with Buck, who has worked with her since season 1.

Tommy cheekily responds, “I’m wearing a medal” after being asked whether his intentions are “honorable” with the firefighter.

“We are taking it very slow,” Tommy finally confesses. “In fact, I’m letting him set the pace, and I’m just trying to keep up.” His face causes Hen to smirk, seemingly getting the answer she was wanting.

The scene was filmed as part of season 7, episode 9, which aired in May. While it didn’t make it to air, fans already had a good idea of where Tommy and Buck stood after their kiss a few episodes prior.

Buck finally explored his sexuality to its fullest during the April 4 episode titled “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered.” Throughout the episode, Buck butts heads with longtime BFF Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) because he’s spending so much time with Tommy, who helped the 118 save Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) from a sinking cruise ship.

Related: 9-1-1’s Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley and Eddie Diaz’s Friendship Timeline 9-1-1’s Evan “Buck” Buckley and Eddie Diaz have been a beloved duo since the show’s second season — with some fans even hoping their friendship will turn into something more. Buck and Eddie, portrayed by Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman, respectively, became fast friends after Eddie joined the 118 during season 2. When a massive […]

Buck eventually revealed that he was more frustrated by the attention Tommy was giving Eddie because he was attracted to him.

“You left with Eddie, and listen, you don’t need to tell me how great Eddie is, I’ve known that since the first day I worked with him,” Buck told Tommy at the end of the episode “ Of course, you want to hang out with Eddie. … But trying to get your attention has been kind of exhausting.”

Buck and Tommy share a spontaneous kiss during the final moments and proceed to grow closer as the season goes on. “I think that’s kind of the story that we’re able to start to tell here, is that Buck isn’t consciously aware of the thing that he’s looking for or what’s lacking in his life,” Stark exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “And as he hopefully starts to discover that it’s this cathartic, liberating feeling of just being able to ease into it and breathe out this big sigh of relief at last.”

During the season 7 finale, which aired in May, Buck and Tommy are still dating and have dinner together.

9-1-1 will return to ABC sometime this fall.