A few hot heads! Chantel’s mom brought a taser to the dinner table on Thanksgiving after her fight with Pedro during the Sunday, May 5, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Chantel couldn’t believe her mom would do that and was glad Pedro stayed home so he didn’t have to see it. Find out what you might have missed during this week’s episode!

Chantel’s Mom Threatened to Taser Pedro

It’s pretty clear by now that Pedro and Chantel’s family do not get along. So, it came as no surprise when he said he wasn’t going to their Thanksgiving dinner with his wife.

“That’s so weird because last time I saw her [mom], she tried to call immigration to send me back to my country,” he said. “Hell, no, I don’t want to do Thanksgiving.”

At the dinner, Chantel discussed the fight that happened with her family. Then, her mom pulled out a taser in the middle of the meal to show how she’d “show a person the door” who acted like that to her again.

“If my mom would’ve pulled out that taser in front of my husband I would’ve been pissed,” she said. “I guess I’m glad he didn’t come.”

Colt’s Mom Wanted Larissa to Get Deported

Larissa’s trial was fast approaching, which meant that their household was a mess. She resented Colt for calling the police and blamed his mom, Debbie, for making her “life horrible in America.”

“I think Colt and Debbie are conspiring against me because they are partners in crime. I think they want to kick me out of America,” Larissa said.

As the trial approached, it became more apparent that Larissa could be deported. Colt’s mother revealed that if that happens, it might just be the easiest thing because she’s “too old for this s–t.”

“Sometimes I think it would be for the best if Larissa actually got deported,” she said.

Russ Dropped a Bomb

Russ and Paola were headed back to Oklahoma for a baby shower and she was not looking forward to it. When they got there, she found out he wouldn’t even be attending the shower with her. However, she was kind of positive about her future with his family.

“Now that I’m pregnant, I really want Russ’s family to be part of that adventure and to be close to me,” she said. “I just want to make good memories. I have really bad memories here.”

That attitude was good because Russ revealed that he’s got a job opportunity in Oklahoma that he wants to take, but had yet to tell his wife about it.

“This job offers much more earning potential and we’d have much more support than we do in Miami,” he said. “I really feel that if Pao had a closer relationship with my family, she wouldn’t feel that much dislike towards Oklahoma.”

Ashley and Jay Might Break Up

Ashley and Jay seem like they’re never going to get past their problems. She still hasn’t filed for his paperwork so he can get a job, and it’s starting to take a toll on him because he can’t do anything to show he can support and be there for her.

“I definitely have to act different as a married man,” he said.

Jay tried to explain to her that he wanted her to file so he could get a job and provide for her. However, if she applies, she’s then responsible for him for a decade, and she’s not willing to do that.

“I don’t want to be under contract for 10 years if we don’t work out and you’re, like, living with another woman and I’m still responsible for you,” she said.

Nicole Revealed Azan Doesn’t Work

Nicole was heartbroken without Azan and it was really starting to take a toll on her. She wanted nothing more than to be back with him.

“Right now, Azan and I have problems in our relationship,” she said. “I want us to spend some quality time together.”

She researched different countries he could go to without a visa, and they decided to do a family trip to an island in the Caribbean where they could be affectionate in public.

“If we go to Grenada, we can go in the same hotel room,” she said. “I think that’ll be fun to just feel natural and make out on the beach of something.”

However, she stressed about finding the money for a trip since she admitted this episode Azan doesn’t work, he just “hangs out with his friends and stuff.”

Elizabeth’s Family Resented Andrei

Elizabeth and Andrei found out this week that they were having a baby girl. Her sisters and parents wanted to go to the ultrasound, but the couple wanted to keep it private. Instead, her family held a gender reveal party for the couple, which Andrei was not excited about. This was because her family criticizes him for many things, including his lack of a job.

“I’m not looking forward to spend a lot of time with her family members because they judge the fact that I’m not working,” he said. “It’s just like so stupid and it’s so frustrating the fact that they just stick their nose into my business.”

At the party, her dad said in a confessional that he’s sad for his daughter because her husband has no idea how to provide for her. Andrei ended up approaching him at the party to let him know he’s working on figuring everything out.

“From now on I’m just gonna step it up. I’m just gonna do it on my own. I’m gonna be the provider,” he said. “I appreciate your help and everything. I’m going to make sure everything’s fine.” However, her dad didn’t believe it.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

