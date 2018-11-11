Losing it! Fernanda threw a drink at a woman who danced with Jon at a club during the Sunday, November 11, episode of 90 Day Fiancé. She completely lost it on him, and who knows how he will try to recover from it. Catch up on what you might’ve missed during this week’s episode!

Fernanda Freaked Out at the Club

Fernanda and Jon went to Myrtle Beach for the weekend because Fernanda needed a weekend away after a rough first month in America. The two went out to a club and Jon got extremely drunk while underage Fernanda tried to control him.

“Alcohol makes Jonathan make bad decision and be an idiot,” Fernanda said. “He doesn’t think about the things he is doing.”

When she went to the bathroom, a blonde girl started dancing on Jon. He danced with her a little but told her to stop, but Fernanda still caught them.

“What the f–k are you doing?” Fernanda screamed and threw a drink at the girl and stormed out of the club. Jon really dug himself into a hole this time.

Colt’s Cousin Attacks Larissa

Larissa is trying to get accustomed to living in the U.S. with Colt, and the two met up with Colt’s cousin. However, it didn’t go very well. Colt’s cousin, John, asked Larissa if she’s only marrying him for a green card.

“John was acting like a policy or immigration officer,” Larissa said. “He was really rude to me.”

Larissa professed her love for Colt, adding that he could divorce her anytime he wanted.

“I think they’re pretty much screwed,” John said. “I think that he’s naive right now and he’s excited to have someone in his life.”

Steven Almost Missed His Son’s Birth

Olga went into labor and Steven was so excited and nervous to see the birth of his son. However, the Russian hospital was prohibiting him from being in the same room as Olga and he feared he would miss the birth.

“I will be watching my kid be born if not all hell will be raised in that hospital,” Steven said.

After hours of waiting, the doctor finally permitted him to be in the room. But the doctor advised Olga to get a C-section because of the size of the baby, and they were both scared.

“I don’t feel prepared at all for this moment,” Steven said.

Leida Broke Down Over Eric’s House

Leida‘s family flew to America to meet Eric and see if he would be able to take care of her and her son. Her family was staying in a hotel near Eric’s house, but he didn’t want them to see his apartment because he feared they would make her fly back to Indonesia. Eric took Leida to the apartment separately, but his daughter had left it a complete mess and Leida completely lost it.

“I think that she left this mess in this place on purpose. It makes me feel less excited to be here and meet her,” Leida said.

She even broke down crying to Eric about how small and dirty his place was, which made him “feel like s–t.”

“I don’t feel at home at all,” Leisa said. “I feel like I want to go back.”

Ashley’s Friend Pressed Jay About Cheating

Ashley wanted Jay to feel welcome in America, so she had a surprise welcome party for him at her friend’s house. It made him feel so loved, but the only problem was Ashley’s friend Natalie, who accused Jay of cheating on her. Jay and Natalie talked separately about the cheating, and it didn’t go well.

“I hope that Ashley can see Jay for who he really is. He is a child,” Natalie said. “She is oblivious to the fact that he is a cheater and how can you think he won’t do it again.”

Ashley was so angry about Natalie attacking Jay that she told her she couldn’t be part of their wedding anymore.

“She doesn’t even want this marriage to work out for me,” Ashley said. “I would never, no matter what the circumstances were, try to ruin someone’s relationship.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

