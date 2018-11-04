Bad vibes! Larissa made Colt‘s mom cry when she met her during the Sunday, November 4, episode of 90 Day Fiancé. She hated everything about his town, his house and his lifestyle, and it made his mother completely lose it. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode!

Larissa Made a Bad First Impression With Colt’s Mother

Larissa was really not off to a great start in America. She hated Las Vegas and when she finally saw Colt’s home and met his mother, she continued to complain.

“When Colt told me that he lives with his mother, I got worried,” Larissa said. “I can’t lie and say, ‘No, I love it.’ She added that they need to move to a home of their own because it’s “not good for a relationship always living under Mommy’s skirt.”

She hated his house because it was small, had “ugly decorations” and didn’t have a pool. She wouldn’t even eat the dinner Colt’s mom made for them and hid in her room.

“I expected Larissa to be this sweet, wonderful person that Colt told me so much about but she gets here and she’s not the same person,” Colt’s mom said, crying. “She’s selfish. She’s demanding. She’s not very nice. Unless she changes, there’s not going to be a future for either one of them.”

Larissa tried to make amends and make the three of them breakfast, but Colt’s mom kept overstepping and telling Larissa exactly what Colt likes and proving that she babies him.

“I think that Colt is spoiled,” Larissa said. “I want to make some changes around here.”

Asuelu Faced Kalani’s Dad

Asuelu was still adjusting to his life in the U.S. and role as a father, and Kalani understood that. They went to a family dinner where he had to face both Kalani’s father and sister, who are both pessimistic about the relationship. Asuelu was intimidated by her dad, but planned to apologize for getting Kalani pregnant before marriage and without their blessing. He even broke down crying because he worried her family would never love him.

“I promised myself I want to take care of you and my son,” he said to his fiancée. “If Kalani’s family [doesn’t] like me, [doesn’t] want me to be apart of their family, I [will] go back to Samoa.”

When the day came, Asuelu tried to be upfront, but Kalani’s dad didn’t hold back.

“Rule no. 1, you don’t disrespect my daughter. As soon as you disrespect my daughter and my family, me and you are going to have issues,” he said, adding that Asuelu would be “looking for a s–tload of trouble” if he messed up.

The dinner went almost exactly how Kalani expected, which worried her a bit.

“Words don’t really mean much in my family, everyone wants to see your actions,” Kalani said. “I don’t know if I can get married if they don’t really approve of my relationship.”

Jay Needed to Adjust to His New Home

It was finally time for Jay to move to the U.S. and he was literally jumping for joy about it. He felt so blessed, but Ashley worried about him adapting to the stricter laws Stateside.

“I’m just a little bit worried about Jay adjusting well,” Ashley said. “He’s facing a lot of cultural differences.”

She added that she didn’t know how her predominantly white town would react to her dating a black man.

“I’m hoping we don’t have to deal with any racial issue but I’m also naive to all of this,” Ashley said. “It might be an eye-opener to me to see how people in the community react to our relationship.”

Steven and Olga Had Some Growing Up to Do

Steven made it to Russia and was excited to spend some time with Olga before the birth of his son. Upon his arrival, he found out Olga was due to go to the hospital in two days because the baby could come at any minute and they weren’t prepared at all.

“I don’t know how much it costs to raise an entire baby,” Steven said.

They went shopping for baby stuff and Steven knew he had to step up and pay for it, but worried he wouldn’t have enough money because he spent all of his money on the trip and didn’t have any savings. He also kept relying on Olga for help, which frustrated her a bit.

“Steven doesn’t understand fully that at 20 years old, I never thought I would be pregnant. I need to learn about this stuff too,” Olga said. “I hope that me and Steven will have, like, a long time to grow up more and more together.”

Fernanda Broke Down About Her Family

Fernanda hasn’t had a great start in the U.S. either. She misses her friends, family and lifestyle terribly. She even broke down to one of Jon‘s friends, Dani, when the two went shopping about the incident on the first day, when she found a woman’s thong.

“When I [came] here, I’m so excited and, it made me feel stupid,” she cried, telling the camera that she never talked to anyone about that but she doesn’t have anyone to talk to besides Jon.

She video-chatted her family and it only made her more upset because her family isn’t allowed to come to the wedding because they can’t get a visa.

“It hard to think about my wedding without my mom, without my brother and sister,” she cried. “It’s the worst to think about my wedding.”

She sobbed to Jon about it, and he got concerned.

“It’s really important that things go well and I make Fernanda feel comfortable here,” he said. “Our relationship is on the line.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

