Those darn shoes again! Darcey and recent ex-boyfriend Jesse go at it again in an exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, October 7, season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days that TLC is sharing exclusively with Us Weekly.

Despite the Amsterdam native ending the romance in last week’s episode, the two can’t help but start screaming at each other (good thing the relationship is over, huh?) after she arrives at his hotel room. Darcey kicks it off with some good ol’ fashioned attitude, declaring to a baffled Jesse in the clip: “I’m gonna have some fun in New York City! I’m not gonna let this get me down!”

Things escalate quickly, and as Jesse later tells the camera, “It’s just, like, so much craziness!”

Get a first look at what the fitness model calls “traumatic” in the clip above!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!