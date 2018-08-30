Oh, the drama! Long before 90 Day Fiancé, Angela Deem appeared on Maury — twice.

Angela, 52, first appeared on the tabloid talk show in February 2015 with her daughter Scottie. She insisted that Scottie’s boyfriend, Terry, was not the father of the couple’s baby girl, Anna Sky. Instead, Angela said she believed that Scottie’s ex Chris was the baby daddy.

“I know Scottie had a one-night stand with Chris two weeks before she got with Terry,” the TLC personality claimed during the episode. Scottie responded, “She’s delusional. … Now she can tell me when I ovulate?”

After taking a DNA test, it was determined that Terry is the father, not Chris.

The family returned to Maury in November 2016 when Scottie and Terry welcomed a second daughter, Ariah, and Angela again questioned the paternity. Scottie said the stress of the drama took a toll on both her and Ariah’s health.

“I might be sick physically, but I am not sick enough that I don’t know who the hell I slept with and who the father of my kid is!” Scottie shouted at her mother.

When host Maury Povich brought Terry out on stage, Angela stood up from her seat and started yelling at him to “shut up” before telling Scottie to “shut your damn mouth.” Povich, now 79, shot back, “Angie, if anybody should be repentant, if anybody should be contrite, if anybody should be apologetic, it should be you!”

A paternity test determined that Terry is the father of Ariah as well.

Scottie & Terry Scottie is back with her boyfriend Terry….but this time it’s Scottie’s mom that believes Terry is not the FATHER. Scottie wants her nosey mother to mind her own business! Will the DNA results drive a bigger wedge between their mother-daughter relationship? #MauryInTheMiddle #MaurysOn Posted by MAURY on Friday, November 4, 2016

Angela currently stars on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2. The Georgia grandmother flew to Nigeria to meet Michael Ilesanmi after they began talking on Facebook. Her family and friends expressed their skepticism over Angela traveling thousands of miles to meet the 30-year-old man.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

