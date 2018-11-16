Apparently the California and Samoa cultures are much more different than Kalani thought! During the Sunday, November 18, episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the 29-year-old mother absolutely snapped on her husband-to-be while driving from California to Utah.

When their 5-month-old son won’t stop crying while she is driving on the highway, Asuelu, 23, decides to take him out of the car seat.

“You can’t take a baby out of a f—king car seat on the road,” she yells at her husband-to-be. He tries to explain that he doesn’t know how to make their son stop crying, and with that, she pulls the car over.

“In America, you can’t take a baby out of car seat on the road. Give me the baby,” she snaps, taking the baby and cradling him on her lap in the driver’s seat. “You put a pacifier in their mouth. You don’t pull them out of the car seat when we’re driving, doing 80 miles an hour.”

In a confessional, the Orange County native admits she’s in “blackout rage mode” over the incident.

“I feel like if we were not in the car, I probably would deck him,” she says.

Meanwhile, Asuelu claims it is simply a culture barrier.

“In Samoa, it is not really popular to put their baby in the car seat,” he says in his confessional. “Kalani didn’t tell me the nice way. She’s yelling at me and she’s very mad. … When the baby’s crying, I feel like my head will explode.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

