We do cherish you, 98 Degrees! The boy band is turning 20 this year and to celebrate – they’re giving Us all a holiday gift – a new Christmas album and a tour. Watch the video above to see how they’re celebrating the most wonderful time of the year!

“We wanted to do something to celebrate this milestone. Our first Christmas album, which came out 18 or 19 years ago is one that we’re extremely proud of. It’s kind of our most well-rounded album, one that’s kind of timeless,” Drew Lachey told Us. “So we figured why not step up on that level and do something to try and match that, if not beat that. And we feel like we really accomplish that with this album.”

The album, Let It Snow, features holiday classics like “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” but also features an original tune from the guys called “Season of Love.”

When asked if their kids listen to their new music, Nick Lachey responded, “They better!” while his brother Drew had a different opinion. “Kind of nonstop. It gets kind of annoying actually. It’s like ‘Okay, let’s put something else on now!’”

Not only is the group busy with their tour and new album, but they were also in New York surprising deserving American Cross workers with presents and Christmas carols on behalf of Masterpass. Watch the video below to see how the surprise went!

Catch them on tour until December 23 and be sure to get into the holiday spirit with their new album.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!