Samantha Stevens will be shaking her nose once more! ABC is reportedly producing a reboot of the beloved 1960s series Bewitched, which tells the story of a witch blending into suburban life with her husband.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor, who works as a writer on the show, are teaming up to bring back the magical sitcom, Deadline reported on Thursday, August 23.

Bewitched originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972 during its eight-season run. Elizabeth Montgomery starred as Samantha and Dick York, later replaced by Dick Sargent, portrayed her ad executive husband, Darrin. The couple enjoyed a nearly normal life in their neighborhood, but occasionally deal with their snoopy neighbors and Samantha’s witchy family.

Barris and Taylor plan to place their own spin on the reboot by casting an African-American woman as Samantha. The lead will also be a single mom who remarries Darrin as he struggles in the work force.

Bewitched returned to screens in June 2005 in a highly successful film starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. In the blockbuster hit, Ferrell played an actor down on his luck who has his sights set on starring as Darrin in a Bewitched movie. While searching for his perfect Samantha, Jack meets Isabel Bigelow, a woman who fits perfectly into the role as she is actually a witch.

CBS attempted to revive the show in 2011 and 2012. NBC followed suit in 2014, though neither project made it to the small screen.

