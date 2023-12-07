Degrassi is getting a documentary.

A new three-part docuseries will chronicle the Canadian teen drama’s history and feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, per Variety. While a release date hasn’t been set, the announcement states that the series plans to “dive into Degrassi lore and the teenage experience with its creators, cast, crew and fans, as well as generations of filmmakers influenced by the franchise’s 40-year legacy.”

The project will be directed by Lisa Rideout and produced by WildBrain, which owns the Degrassi franchise, along with fellow Canadian production company Peacock Alley.

A main focus of the documentary will be Degrassi’s multigenerational impact. Originally created in 1979, the franchise has developed a number of spinoffs, including Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class.

“Degrassi continues to be enormously popular, resonating with fans across generations, from adults who grew up watching the show to today’s teens who are discovering it for the first time,” WildBrain CEO Josh Scherba said in a statement. “In fact, more people today watch Degrassi around the world than ever before.”

He continued: “Its enduring popularity is driven by its unflinching honesty and authenticity, tackling topics and issues that teenagers everywhere face.”

Degrassi has long been lauded for addressing controversial topics like teen pregnancy, gun violence, bullying and drug abuse.

“Adolescence is a period of firsts,” Rideout added in a statement. “First time wearing a bra, first time shaving, first dance with a crush, first awkward kiss at a party. Teens fumble their way through these experiences, trying their best to come out on the other side unscathed.”

She added: “Degrassi has brought these awkward, embarrassing and unspoken truths of youth to the screen for over four decades. As someone who came of age watching Degrassi, I remember the much-needed reassurance I got from the show as a teen. Degrassi not only helped teens feel less alone, it also didn’t shy away from what we wanted to know about puberty, sex, relationships and so much more. I’m thrilled to be showcasing the enormous impact Degrassi had on the viewers, the cast, and crew, and to be telling the incredible story of one of Canada’s most successful and unique franchises.”

Adding to Degrassi’s legacy is the fact that many well-known stars got their start there. On Degrassi: The Next Generation, Drake, who then went by Aubrey Graham, portrayed Jimmy Brooks, while Jake Epstein (Suits) starred as Craig Manning and Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) played Mia Jones. Famous guest stars have also included Keke Palmer and Dan Levy, among others.

When winning his first American Music Award in 2016, Drake shouted out his former castmate Dobrev, who presented him with the award. “Me and Nina were on Degrassi together, by the way,” he said from the podium. “Congratulations on all your success.”

In 2018, the rapper orchestrated a Degrassi reunion in the form of a music video for his song “I’m Upset.” Filmed at the actual high school where the series was shot, the video featured Dobrev as well as Shane Kippel (who played Jimmy’s best friend Gavin “Spinner” Mason), Miriam MacDonald (Emma Nelson), Cassie Steele (Manny Santos) and many others.