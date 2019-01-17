Will this change everything? Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) receives bad news during the Thursday, January 17, episode of A Million Little Things, after finding out even more about her late husband’s finances.

“The commercial loan that Jon took out was for some properties he was under water on,” Katherine (Grace Park) tells Delilah in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. When Delilah asks how much he owes, she reveals, “$18 million … and it’s what you owe. Since Jon used your personal assets to secure the loan, once it defaults they’re going to come after everything, including Jon’s life insurance.”

Understandably, Delilah walks away in shock. Gary (James Roday), meanwhile, doesn’t believe it – and doesn’t want Delilah to believe it either. However, her anger has already taken over.

“Maybe it makes perfect sense because this whole time I’ve been trying to figure out why he did this, thinking that I killed my husband, that my secret is the reason he did this – when all along it was him,” she says, holding back tears. “He lied, Gary. He lied to me – to all of us – and then he couldn’t live with himself so, he just left us with nothing – not even a note.

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

