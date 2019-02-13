Everyone needs a Gary in life! During the Thursday, February 14, episode of A Million Little Things, Maggie (Allison Miller) works on completing her bucket list before she heads into surgery, with hopes she can beat breast cancer. Of course, her boyfriend, Gary (James Roday), is her biggest supporter – and even though he doesn’t want to think about her “bucket list,” he’s still there to help.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Gary and Maggie talk to Linda (Marissa Jaret Winokur), a woman who he got to know when he was in chemotherapy, about Maggie’s last item on her list.

“I don’t know what she sees in you, Mendez, but you better treat her right,” Linda tells Gary. Maggie, sitting across the room in her own chair getting treatment, responds, “He is. He’s taking me to Plymouth Rock today – it’s the last thing on my bucket list.”

Of course, Gary has to chime in with “bucket lists are for people who aren’t going to make it,” and Maggie immediately puts him in his place. “Don’t make promises you can’t keep,” she says.

Luckily, he has the right answer: “First rule of beating cancer? You’ve gotta believe you can beat cancer.”

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

