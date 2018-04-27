ABBA to Release New Music for the First Time in 35 Years

Thank you for the music, indeed! The members of ABBA announced on Friday, April 27, that they have recorded new material for the first time in about 35 years.

The recent recording session yielded two new songs, including one titled “I Still Have Faith in You,” which will premiere in December in a TV special that will air on NBC and the BBC.

In a statement posted on the Swedish pop group’s Instagram page, Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad said, “The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

The four members, who have long vowed to never do live shows together again, said that “I Still Have Faith in You” will be performed by their holograms in the upcoming TV special. A world tour featuring the computerized avatars is also in the works for 2019.

“We may have come of age, but the song is new,” they added. “And it feels good.”

❤️ #abbaofficial #abba A post shared by @ abbaofficial on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

ABBA famously won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Waterloo.” In the years that followed, they released dozens of hit singles, including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Voulez-Vous” and “Take a Chance on Me.” They split in December 1982.

Since then, the band’s music has continued to live on. Their 1992 compilation album, Gold: Greatest Hits, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. Meanwhile, their musical Mamma Mia! debuted in London’s West End in 1999 and later moved to New York City’s Broadway for a 14-year run. The show was adapted into a blockbuster movie starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in 2008. A sequel titled Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again hits theaters on July 20.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!