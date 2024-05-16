The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards honored the biggest names in country music.
The award show returned to the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 16. Reba McEntire took on emcee duties for the festivities. In addition to hosting, McEntire, who has won 16 ACMs in her career, shared ahead of the show that she would also be taking the stage to perform new music.
Luke Combs received the most nods with a total of eight nominations including the most coveted award of the evening: Entertainer of the Year. For the night’s top prize, Combs was in the running alongside Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.
Wallen, who is the reigning artist of the year, earned a total of six nominations while Jelly Roll received four. Megan Moroney is the leading female nominee as she’s up for six awards including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and more.
Keep scrolling to see the ACM nominees and winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashely Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
New Male Artist of the Year
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
New Duo or Group of the Year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
Album of the Year
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Leather – Cody Johnson
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
Song of the Year (Awarded to Artists, Songwriters/Publishers)
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Chase McGill, Greylan James, Josh Osborne
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson; Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Ben Williams, David Fanning, Paul Jenkins
Music Event of the Year
“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion and Megan Moroney
“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green ft. Luke Combs
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
Visual Media of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Human” – Cody Johnson
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist/Songwriter of the Year
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen