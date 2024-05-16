The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards honored the biggest names in country music.

The award show returned to the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 16. Reba McEntire took on emcee duties for the festivities. In addition to hosting, McEntire, who has won 16 ACMs in her career, shared ahead of the show that she would also be taking the stage to perform new music.

Luke Combs received the most nods with a total of eight nominations including the most coveted award of the evening: Entertainer of the Year. For the night’s top prize, Combs was in the running alongside Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Wallen, who is the reigning artist of the year, earned a total of six nominations while Jelly Roll received four. Megan Moroney is the leading female nominee as she’s up for six awards including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and more.

Keep scrolling to see the ACM nominees and winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashely Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Leather – Cody Johnson

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

Song of the Year (Awarded to Artists, Songwriters/Publishers)

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Chase McGill, Greylan James, Josh Osborne

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson; Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Ben Williams, David Fanning, Paul Jenkins

Music Event of the Year

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion and Megan Moroney

“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green ft. Luke Combs

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Visual Media of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Human” – Cody Johnson

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist/Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen