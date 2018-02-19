Teamwork makes the dream work! Aja Evans and Jamie Greubel are a dominant bobsledding duo on Team USA who are looking to take home gold together at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Evans, 29, and Greubel, 34, have already won an Olympic medal — bronze at the Sochi Games in 2014 — but this year, the power duo are determined to stand on the podium as first place winners. Us Weekly caught up with the athletes ahead of their Olympic run where they dished on some things you may not know about them.

1. They’re Ready for the Olympics

“Heck yeah! We’re so ready,” Greubel gushed to Us as her teammate nodded in agreement.

2. They Both Share a Common Hidden Talent

“One of our teammates just taught us how to beatbox and it’s literally just saying two words and it actually sounds pretty good,” Greubel told Us. “Its boots and ketchup.” (Watch them beatbox in the video above!)

3. Just Like Us, Music Pumps Them Up

“‘Push It’ by O.T. Genasis, It’s a rap song but I like it because I push stuff,” Evans tells Us before reciting the lyrics. “Push it, push it, push it, push it. Go get the money, go get the money.” As for Greubel, she says: “Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Ready for It.’”

4. They’re Helping Pave the Way for Other Female Olympians

“It’s powerful to be a female athlete in the 2018 Winter Olympics, let alone a female athlete in sports period right now,” Evans told Us. “We both love to inspire the younger generation,” Greubel added. “We both have done a lot of visits to schools and outreach in that respect because we love what we do.”

5. They Have Their Favorite Makeup Rituals

Whoever said athletes don’t wear makeup is wrong! “Some of my go-to’s are a lot of waterproof products,” Evans tells Us of loving to do her hair and makeup during their Olympic tour. Greubel added: “We work out a lot so having makeup on our face can make us break out [therefore] I like mineral makeup.”

