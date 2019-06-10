It’s the feud that keeps on giving. Alan Cumming still hangs out with many of his costars from The Good Wife, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect to see Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi together anytime soon.

“Most I see together is Jules and Christine [Baranski], usually at some showbiz party. I have dinner with Jules and her husband Keith [Lieberthal], and I bump into Christine from time to time,” the 54-year-old told Us Weekly at aLife Ball on Sunday, June 9, an event held in Vienna, Austria, to raise awareness and money for HIV/AIDS-focused organizations. “I ran into my daughter on the street the other day, Sarah [Steele].”

The actor, who played crisis manager Eli Gold from 2010 to 2016, then noted he doesn’t ever see Panjabi. “She lives in L.A., [so] I don’t really see her. I don’t know what’s happened to her,” he said. “It has been a while.”

When Us added that the audiences are desperate to see Kalinda Sharma reunite with Alicia Florrick, he laughed. “Good luck with that,” Cumming joked.

Margulies and Panjabi’s characters had a falling out at the end of season 2. However, even after Alicia and Kalinda made up, they were barely on screen together and Panjabi exited the series in season 6 – reportedly because of her tension with Margulies. The actors reunited in the finale that year, but it was later revealed that they actually filmed separately and used body doubles.

Panjabi addressed the ending in 2015, telling Us, “You know, I can’t answer that, as much as I want to. But those decisions are made by the producers. I’m not privy to those decisions.”

A few months later, Margulies said that they had to film separately because Panjabi was filming another show – something the actress directly responded to on Twitter. “@TheFallTV was not even in production at that time and I was in New York ready to film the scene,” she wrote.

With reporting by Brody Brown

