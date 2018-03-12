Amanda Schull Teases ‘Playful’ Romance in ‘Love, Once and Always’

Amanda Schull and Peter Porte didn’t need to audition together to prove that they have chemistry. The actors, who play Lucy and Duncan in Hallmark Channel’s new film Love, Once and Always, hit it off right away.

“We were both just offered the roles. So there was no telling what kind of monster I was going to be. He had no idea what he was getting himself into,” Schull, 39, jokes to Us Weekly. “We didn’t meet until a couple of days before we started working.”

“Peter is so much fun. We had a really good time. Instantly from the minute I met him I was thrilled that I was going to get to spend the next few weeks with him. He has such a wonderful energy. And he really just put in so much time and energy to the character. That was really impressive and because he had done that he had so many great ideas,” she adds. “He was just so game to do things like that and would come up with ridiculous one-liners that made me crack up.”

In the film, Lucy travels back to Rhode Island after the death of her great aunt and learns that she’s inherited her Wycliff House. It’s there that she reunites with her former flame Duncan — whose parents were the property’s caretakers — only to find out that he has his own plan on what to do with the estate.

“[Lucy and Duncan’s backstory is] just mentioned in the film but I personally tried to create as much of it as possible,” the Suits star tells Us. “I try to visualize and imagine situations and instances.”

She continues: “I really enjoy their banter. I think that’s such a fun carryover from being childhood friends and the idea that you can segway that kind of energy and playfulness and the banter and the teasing into a fun adult relationship.”

As for if she sees herself in Lucy? “I’m sure I sneak through but I think I try my best to create a whole new individual — an entirely new person for myself. But I do think that I have the same qualities. I definitely have her persistence and stubbornness as much as I’d probably hate to admit it!”

