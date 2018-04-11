When Mean Girls the Broadway musical opened on Sunday, April 9, Amanda Seyfried— who played ditzy Karen in the 2004 movie — wasn’t in the audience.

“I was wondering where my invitation has been. I’m a little miffed!” the 32-year-old joked to Us Weekly at the Best Friends Animal Society gala in New York City on Tuesday, April 10. “That would have been so fun. I definitely would have made that work if I’d known about it.”

The Mama Mia actress praised Tina Fey who wrote the story for the stage adaption. “She’s genius,” gushed Seyfried. “I’m excited to see it!”

Meanwhile, Seyfried was equally jazzed to talk about about the 13-month-old daughter she shares with her husband, Thomas Sadoski. (The couple have chosen not to share the toddler’s name publicly.)

“She’s dancing now and standing up. She doesn’t walk yet, but she’s rocking,” Seyfried told Us. “She knows some words too. It’s the best.” the Ted 2 star added that she learned about being a parent from being a dog owner too. The mom adopted Australian shepherd Finn in 2011.

“They have different needs in certain ways, physically,” Seyfried said of babies and pets. “But emotionally they need your presence.”

Seyfried, who calls Finn, “my son, my firstborn,” makes sure she carves out alone time for just the two of them. “We have a very, very intense emotional connection and I never want him to feel left out,” she told Us. “A dog has feelings too.”

Finn and his human sister, meanwhile, have developed their own special bond. “She’s very gentle with him and he really likes when she eats because she gives it to him now,” said the star. “It’s the cutest thing in the world.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!