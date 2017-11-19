Linkin Park surprised everyone at the American Music Awards. When Mark Cuban announced that they had won the AMA for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist on Sunday, November 19, he thought that they weren’t in attendance — until they made their way to the stage.

“They didn’t know we were gonna be here you guys … but we’re here,” Linkin Park cofounder Mike Shinoda said while accepting the award, thanking nominees Imagine Dragons and twenty one pilots. He then added that members of both bands had reached out following the death of their lead singer, Chester Bennington. Bennington, who was open about his battle with depression, committed suicide on July 20.

“We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy,” Shinoda, 40, said alongside Brad Delson and Rob Bourdon. “Whether you’re a fan or an artist, take a moment to appreciate what you’ve got and make Chester proud.”

Following his passing, the band posted a heartfelt message on their website. “Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened,” they wrote, addressing a letter to Chester. “You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

