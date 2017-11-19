Music fans are getting their say! The American Music Awards will celebrate the best and most influential artists on Sunday, November 19, as selected by the public.
The AMAs’ 45th annual event, to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, with presenters including This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, Jared Leto, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Lea Michele and many others. Performers will include Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez, and others.
Bruno Mars leads in nominations, with a total of eight nods in categories that span from Artist of the Year to Video of the Year and Favorite Artist. Drake and Ed Sheeran are right behind him with five nominations each.
See the completely list of nominees below, and refresh this page after the show starts on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET to find out which artists are triumphant!
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
New Artist of the Year
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Don’t Wanna Know” — Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Starboy” — The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video of the Year
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Favorite Duo or Group: Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Favorite Album: Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Drake — More Life
The Weekend — Starboy
Favorite Song: Pop/Rock
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Despacito” — Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Artist: Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
Favorite Female Artist: Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group: Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Favorite Album: Country
Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 1
Keith Urban — Ripcord
Favorite Song: Country
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Favorite Artist: Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Album: Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake — More Life
Kendrick Lamar — DAMN.
Migos — Culture
Favorite Song: Rap/Hip-Hop
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar
“Black Beatles” — Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
Favorite Male Artist: Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist: Soul/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
Favorite Album: Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Childish Gambino — Awaken, My Love!
The Weeknd — Starboy
Favorite Song: Soul/R&B
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“Location” — Khalid
“Starboy” — The Weeknd
Favorite Artist: Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots
Favorit Artist: Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist: Latin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris
Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls
