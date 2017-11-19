Music fans are getting their say! The American Music Awards will celebrate the best and most influential artists on Sunday, November 19, as selected by the public.

The AMAs’ 45th annual event, to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, with presenters including This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, Jared Leto, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Lea Michele and many others. Performers will include Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez, and others.

Bruno Mars leads in nominations, with a total of eight nods in categories that span from Artist of the Year to Video of the Year and Favorite Artist. Drake and Ed Sheeran are right behind him with five nominations each.

See the completely list of nominees below

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

New Artist of the Year

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Don’t Wanna Know” — Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Starboy” — The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

Tour of the Year

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

Video of the Year

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Favorite Duo or Group: Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album: Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

Drake — More Life

The Weekend — Starboy

Favorite Song: Pop/Rock

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Despacito” — Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist: Country

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist: Country

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group: Country

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Favorite Album: Country

Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 1

Keith Urban — Ripcord

Favorite Song: Country

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Favorite Artist: Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Favorite Album: Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake — More Life

Kendrick Lamar — DAMN.

Migos — Culture

Favorite Song: Rap/Hip-Hop

“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar

“Black Beatles” — Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

Favorite Male Artist: Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist: Soul/R&B

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

Favorite Album: Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

Childish Gambino — Awaken, My Love!

The Weeknd — Starboy

Favorite Song: Soul/R&B

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“Location” — Khalid

“Starboy” — The Weeknd

Favorite Artist: Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

twenty one pilots

Favorit Artist: Adult Contemporary

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist: Latin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Calvin Harris

Top Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls

