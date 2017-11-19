AMAs 2017

American Music Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

By
Tracee Ellis Ross 2017 American Music Awards
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards Press Day at Microsoft Theater on November 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Music fans are getting their say! The American Music Awards will celebrate the best and most influential artists on Sunday, November 19, as selected by the public.

The AMAs’ 45th annual event, to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, with presenters including This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, Jared Leto, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Lea Michele and many others. Performers will include Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez, and others.

Bruno Mars leads in nominations, with a total of eight nods in categories that span from Artist of the Year to Video of the Year and Favorite Artist. Drake and Ed Sheeran are right behind him with five nominations each.

See the completely list of nominees below, and refresh this page after the show starts on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET to find out which artists are triumphant!

Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran

New Artist of the Year
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Don’t Wanna Know” — Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Starboy” — The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

Video of the Year
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

Favorite Duo or Group: Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album: Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Drake — More Life
The Weekend — Starboy

Favorite Song: Pop/Rock
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Despacito” — Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist: Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist: Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group: Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

Favorite Album: Country
Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 1
Keith Urban — Ripcord

Favorite Song: Country
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Favorite Artist: Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

Favorite Album: Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake — More Life
Kendrick Lamar — DAMN.
Migos — Culture

Favorite Song: Rap/Hip-Hop
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar
“Black Beatles” — Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

Favorite Male Artist: Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist: Soul/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna

Favorite Album: Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Childish Gambino — Awaken, My Love!
The Weeknd — Starboy

Favorite Song: Soul/R&B
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“Location” — Khalid
“Starboy” — The Weeknd

Favorite Artist: Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots

Favorit Artist: Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist: Latin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira

Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris

Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls

