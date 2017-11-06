Amy Carlson‘s departure from Blue Bloods is still tough for fans to deal with — and for Carlson, herself.

“It was a wonderful seven years and I had a wonderful time there and I’m really grateful to CBS and it was an amazing opportunity,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at Equality Now’s 25th Anniversary “Make Equality Reality” Gala. “I loved playing Donnie [Wahlberg]’s wife. They were like a second family to me.”

She added that “it’s always a difficult decision” when you’re faced with leaving a show. Carlson, who was a season regular since season 2, did not come back after season 7. During the season 8 premiere, it was revealed that her character had been killed in a helicopter crash while on duty. Deadline reported at the time that she felt it was time to leave the show and her contract was up.

She raved to Us about her friendship with Wahlberg, who she’s remained close to since leaving. “He and I text all the time. We’re still very close and we’re great friends,” she said. “We were there for each other for a long time. He has said some of the nicest things ever about me to the press and has never waived in that support. He’s been super generous and a lovely person.”

However, following the Blue Bloods panel at the Paley Center in New York City, Carlson read a review of what was said and was not pleased. “I am appalled and sad about comments made @paleycenter about Linda’s demise on #BlueBloods,” she tweeted following the Q&A.

I am appalled and sad about comments made @paleycenter about Linda’s demise on #BlueBloods #inaccurate I ❤️show, cast and playing her @EW — amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) October 17, 2017

She also tagged Entertainment Weekly, causing fans to think she was referencing the comments her costar Bridget Moynahan had made to the magazine. “We were all disappointed to see that she was going,” Moynahan, who played Carlson’s sister-in-law in the show, said. “It was unfortunate that she made that decision at the end of season 7, so we were stuck with the story line as we could get it … But I’m really thrilled for her to go off and pursue other things and follow what she felt was best for her.”

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!