The way to someone’s heart is through their stomach! So if you’re still looking for holiday gifts, look no further. Stay away from the mall and break out the pots and pans instead to make Gesine Prado’s spicy sugared almonds.

The Food Network host stopped by Us Weekly to show Us this edible gift that will have your family and friends asking for more. Watch the video to see how they’re done, and get her full recipe below.

Prado, whose sister happens to be actress Sandra Bullock, says the sugared almonds are a family tradition. “I’ve done this so many times, this is from my childhood,” she explained. “In German it’s called gebrannte mandeln, so I just say sugared almonds. It’s so much easier.”

The TV personality, 47, has been teaching people how to bake for years at her cooking school – Sugar Glider Kitchen – in Vermont. But now, everyone can tune in and learn on her new Food Network Show, Baked in Vermont.

“My great joy is to teach people how to bake because I find it such a comforting and meditative thing and a lot of people get stressed out,” the celebrity chef told Us.

Baked in Vermont airs on Food Network Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Spicy Sugared Almonds

Recipe courtesy of Gesine Prado

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water

1 1/2 cups whole almonds

In a small bowl, stir together the sugar, cinnamon and cayenne pepper; set aside. In a 4-quart saucepan, combine the 1 1/2 cups sugar and the water. Stir over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves and the mixture boils. Add almonds and stir constantly over medium-high heat until water evaporates and sugar starts to dry and turn gray. (Sugar mixture will start to foam and then start to dry and look like sand. This takes five to six minutes.) Continue stirring constantly for two to three minutes or until sugar starts to melt and caramelize, coating about half of the almonds in a reddish brown sugar mixture and the rest in a glossy sugar mixture. Sprinkle cinnamon, cayenne and remaining sugar over almonds, stirring constantly, and immediately transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spreading almonds to separate. Cool, then break apart. Store almonds in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

