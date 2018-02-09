But does he still a model? Andrew Keegan is game for reprising his 10 Things I Hate About You character Joey Donner before the film marks its 20th anniversary next year.

“I was thinking they should do some kind of remake or revisit to that project,” the 39-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly at the Vampires Among Us premiere in L.A. “Maybe that would happen. I think it would be really cool. This seems to be happening a lot. There is a lot of nostalgia around those kinds of projects. So I’m just putting it out there.”

Keegan starred in the beloved 1999 teen comedy alongside Julia Stiles (Katarina Stratford), Larisa Oleynik (Bianca Stratford), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Cameron James) and the late Heath Ledger, who played Patrick Verona. The plot: Joey pays Patrick to take out Kat so he can move in on her little sister, Larisa, despite their dad’s no dating rule.

Joey’s plans, of course, led him to a punch in the face at prom — one day before shooting a nose spray ad.

“I think Joey Donner would be super washed up [by now],” the star told Us. “He might be coming out of some bad drug addict lifestyle. It’s a comedy; it probably shouldn’t be that heavy. But he’s definitely a mechanic or something.”

“That was it. That was the end,” he added, noting that Joey peaked in high school. “You saw the end of his coolness. Being punched and kicked, after that it was over. He graduated high school and was the biggest loser in real life or adult life.”

As for what he would want the plot to be in a second film? “10 Things I Hate About Being 40.”

