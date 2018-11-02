Moving on is hard to do – but the cast of The Walking Dead couldn’t be more grateful for the time they had with Andrew Lincoln. The actor, who has played Rick Grimes since the show’s debut in 2010, will make his final appearance on the drama on Sunday, November 4. Ahead of the episode, the cast – both present and past – filmed a goodbye video for the 45-year-old star.

Scott Wilson, who filmed his return cameo on The Walking Dead before his death at the age of 76 on October 6, opened the video, getting emotional the moment he said Lincoln’s name. “I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Lincoln once more so that was really a great day for me,” he said in the video. Wilson appeared in 32 episodes of the show as Hershel, Maggie’s dad, and was killed in season 4.

He wasn’t the only past star who appeared in the video. Sonequa Martin-Green, who portrayed Sasha for five years on the show, also chimed in. “To see someone who has that level of excellence and maintains that level of excellence, brings it out in you,” she said. Michael Cudlitz (Abraham), Chad Coleman (Tyreese) and Lennie James (Morgan) also took part in the video.

One of the most touching moments in the video were the remarks made by Danai Gurira, who plays the badass Michonne, who happens to be Rick’s girlfriend. “He’s the sort of leader who is like, ‘I want the story to open up for others,’” she said. “I really do think he’s the best leading man on television, and I haven’t worked with everybody but I just believe that.”

The video ends with a comment from Steven Yeun, who portrayed Glenn Rhee in the series and was killed during the season 7 premiere. “I keep racking my brain to figure out something to say and every single thing kind of fails that,” he said. “So, all I really wanna say is, ‘Andy, I love you.’”

The Walking Dead airs on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

