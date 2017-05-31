It’s not all surfing and sunshine for the Cody family. The Tuesday, May 30, season 2 premiere of Animal Kingdom saw upheaval within the Southern Californian crime family with Janine “Smurf” Cody (Ellen Barkin) dethroned, Josh (Finn Cole) struggling with where to place his loyalty and a stranger from Smurf’s past threatening to further destabilize the clan.

Who’s the Boss?

After a risky heist at a brewery fails to deliver its promised score, the Cody boys blame Smurf. During the customary post-job gathering, the tension in the room is palpable with Pope (Shawn Hatosy) leading the finger pointing. “We risk our lives for $500 — all she can talk about is pie. We pitched her a million other jobs, but no, it has to be the brewery. All our ideas were s–t.”

Sick of her scheming ways, the men decide that the family business needs new leadership. While Pope and Deran (Jake Weary) want Smurf completely out of the picture, a more levelheaded Baz (Scott Speedman) urges them to cool off and consider giving Smurf a cut of their future jobs.

So who’s coming up with the jobs now? While Craig (Ben Robson) is excited to be “equal partners at last,” Deran thinks Pope and Baz plan to replace the matriarch. One thing the boys all agree on is that Smurf is no longer calling the shots.

Bottoms Up

Turns out blaming Smurf for the botched brewery job isn’t completely unfounded. Ever since last season’s flashbacks to her mother’s death and her secret trips to meet Isaiah ended with a bang, Smurf’s drinking problem has spiraled out of control.

She gets a slap in the face after going to confront her inside man on the brewery heist. “You said the brewery paid their illegals with cash. Now what the hell happened, Teddy?”

“I was going to ask you the same,” Teddy responds. “I said the first Thursday of each month, not Tuesday. Today’s Tuesday.” Whoops.

Where Loyalties Lie

Meanwhile, Josh “J” Cody is still acclimating to a life among thieves. After the family blowout, he attempts to remain neutral. His crucial role on the Camp Pendleton job earned him a spot on the brewery heist, but Baz still isn’t convinced that the Cody men can trust the kid.

However, in order to prove their worth to Baz and Pope, Craig and Deran decide they need to befriend J and get him involved with their new ideas. “He’s got to be confused as s–t right now,” Deran says. “It’s the perfect time to get in his head.”

Smurf’s digging her talons in, too. As the Cody clan distances themselves from the fallen matriarch, she dotes on her grandson to win favor, offering her affection, advice and even gifting him a shiny new credit card. Well played, Smurf.

A Visitor From the Past

After arriving home at night with Lena, Smurf is taken off guard by a man in the driveway.

“Do you recognize me?” asks the stranger. “I’m all grown.”

Although noticeably shaken at first, Smurf puts on a bold front. “What are you doing here, Harvey?” He explains that he’s tried to reach her and that he is there to take Smurf out to the desert to see someone she calls “Manny.”

Smurf stalls, walking to the garage refrigerator to put away her groceries and get within distance of a hidden handgun. “Look, Manny is not getting another cent from me. It’s $5K a month, just like we agreed. He should know that by now.”

Harvey explains that Manny is dying. “He’s running out of time, you get it? So whatever s–t went on between you, you’re going to come say goodbye.” But Smurf stands her ground and tells Harvey she’ll only go on her own terms.

So who exactly are Harvey and Manny? After a backhanded comment about how Smurf used to sing to him as a kid, it seems likely they’ve known each other a long time.

Animal Kingdom airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TNT.

