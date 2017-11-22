It’s a cat-astrophe! Designer Antonio Ballatore continues to transform homes based on the needs of people’s pets in Animal Planet’s series Animal Cribs. Us Weekly has an exclusive look at a new episode airing Friday, November 24, in which the mission is tackling a cramped condo to make room for two cats and a rescue dog.

In the sneak peek, Ballatore, who is also an animal enthusiast, tours a couple’s small living space that seems to be overtaken by their furry friends. The kitchen is their No. 1 struggle, with no room for the three pets to eat, ultimately interfering with the humans’ cooking space. With the cats jumping all over the counters and stove, it appears almost impossible to prepare a meal in there.

“[The animals] are eating all over the place. I need to come up with something that gives these pets there own feeding spot in the kitchen so that they’re not all over the place,” the designer tells the camera after seeing the felines being fed in the dining room, and almost tripping over the canine’s bowl in the kitchen.

“It’s not a lot of room to work with,” he adds. “But I love the challenge.”

Watch Ballatore build personalized pet spaces within the stairs and furniture while adding a 20-foot cat climbing wall when the show airs on Animal Planet Friday, November 24, at 10 p.m.

