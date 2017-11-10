April the Giraffe Might Be Pregnant Again: Details!

Baby no. 5? Just six months after giving birth to son Tajiri, April the giraffe may have another calf on the way!

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch fueled speculation during his Good Morning America appearance on Thursday, November 9. “I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” he teased. Adding, “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”

April, 15, went viral earlier this year when the zoo in Harpursville, New York, launched a livestream so that millions of fans across the world could follow her pregnancy. After months of anticipation, she gave birth in April to Tajiri, who is her fourth calf and first with fellow giraffe Oliver.

The zoo later said they let one of April’s caretakers choose the name of the baby giraffe, which means “hope” in Swahili.

Patch also gave an update on Tajiri on GMA. “He was born at 5’9 and he’s already approaching 10 feet in height,” he said.

“[April’s been an] amazing mother,” he continued. “She’s obviously very in tune to him and protective of him, but she’s also allowing him to take on that independent trait that he has, which definitely comes from his father.”

Fans can still watch April and the giraffes at Animal Adventure Park on the zoo’s YouTube livestream.

