They’ve still got it! Arnold Schwarzenegger proved that he and his Terminator costar Linda Hamilton are as close as ever with a photo of themselves years ago and reunited for the newest film in the franchise.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton,” Schwarzenegger, 71, wrote on Twitter Wednesday, September 26. “One of my favorite costars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again.”

The former California governor shared a side-by-side pic of himself and Hamilton. The 62-year-old Chuck alum cozies up to her costar in both photos, but one was taken years before — likely around the time the first movie was released in 1984 — and the other was shot more recently.

Schwarzenegger starred in four of the films as The Terminator (he was absent from 2009’s Terminator Salvation, the fourth in the franchise), while Hamilton appeared in the first two movies as butt-kicking heroine Sarah Connor.

Producer James Cameron announced in September 2017 that the dynamic duo would return for the sixth installment. “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned carrier that she’s become return,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter of Hamilton’s character at the time. “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

“We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece for the story,” Cameron added. “We still fold time. We still have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

Terminator 6 will act as a sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The follow-up is set to be released in November 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!