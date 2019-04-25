Music to our ears! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wowed fans with their duet album titled Ashlee + Evan, released in October 2018, and they aren’t stopping there!

Celebrity Music Video Couples

The married couple opened up about their music-making process and relationship on their E! docuseries, and now they’re coming together for a live performance. The “Pieces of Me” singer, 33 and the Star actor, 30, are taking the stage at Cinémoi’s 2019 Cannes Film Festival Charity Gala benefiting Children United Nations on May 16, 2019 at Members Club in Cannes, France during the Cannes Film Festival.

Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

“We’re thrilled to be performing at Cinémoi’s Gala benefiting Children Uniting Nations. We think it is important to use our platform to help children around the world,” Simpson and Ross shared in a joint statement.

And the reality stars are passionate about helping kids around the world, especially since they are parents themselves. The couple share 3-year-old daughter Jagger and The 7th Heaven alum is also the mother of 9-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

2000s Pop Stars, Then and Now

“Even in the time that we’re working, we look at times where we can make sure we can get away and take trips with the family,” Ross told Us in February. “We take [the kids] with us. I feel like that’s how I grew up.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!