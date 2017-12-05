Are the Champs cursed? After losing both Camila Nakagawa and Jenna Compono due to non-game related circumstances, Challenge vet Ashley Brooke may be the next to go. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, December 5, episode of The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars, she receives a call that changes everything.

“Mom, it’s not real. It can’t be real,” she cries on the phone. During a confessional interview, Aneesa Ferreira reveals that Ashley’s father’s condition has worsened — and she needs to go home immediately.

During the November 28 episode, Ashley found out that her family was discussing “pulling the plug” on her father.

“On Monday, my step-brother found my dad unconscious with foam around his mouth, because no one could find him for a couple days,” she told her teammate Emily Schromm. “Recently, he was sick in the hospital with the same thing. But now, he’s not really responding. He still has brain activity, so I don’t think it’s fair to pull the plug on someone when they still have a chance to live.”

Johnny Bananas and CT Tamburello, as well as the rest of the Champs rallied around Ashley, letting her know they were her family too, but she was still unsure about what she should do.

“My dad adopted me when I was 2. He’s one of the only male figures in my life,” she said during an interview segment, beginning to cry. “I feel a special bond with him because I feel like he kind of picked me as his daughter.”

The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars airs on MTV Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

