Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore went head to head on Monday night — on TV, that is.

Kutcher's Two and a Half Men aired during the same time slot as Moore's directorial effort on Lifetime's 5. (Jennifer Aniston and Alicia Keys also directed short films for the series, about women who've struggled with breast cancer.)

The ratings race wasn't lost on 33-year-old Kutcher, who tweeted: "Big night for TV #twoandahalfmen Bears vs Lions and @mrskutcher's 5. My tivo might explode."

Kutcher then tweeted another message of support to Moore, 48, his wife of six years: "good luck tonight! you should be proud."

Although Moore was actively tweeting throughout the night during 5's big premiere, she didn't reply to her husband's friendly message.

Things have been strained, to say the least, for the Hollywood couple. Us Weekly recently revealed that Kutcher spent their sixth anniversary, Sept. 24, hooking up in a hot tub with Sara Leal, a 22-year-old clubgoer, in his suite at the San Diego Hard Rock Hotel.

After meeting Leal and a pal past 4 a.m. on that wild night, "within five minutes, they were all naked in the hot tub, making out!" a witness told Us.

Moore, meanwhile, is "struggling," according to another pal. "She's been alone a lot lately."

