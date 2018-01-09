Just two days after Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri dominated the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for this year’s BAFTA Film Awards.
The list was announced by Natalie Dormer and Letita Wright in the early hours of Tuesday, January 9, at the British Academy’s headquarters in London. The Shape of Water emerged in the lead with 12 nods, including best film, best director (Guillermo del Toro), best actress (Sally Hawkins) and best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer). Three Billboards and Darkest Hour followed close behind with nine nominations each. Both titles are up for best film.
But it was the best director list that had people talking on Twitter. Like the Globes, there were no women nominated in the category, though five female directors were recognized in other categories, including Angelina Jolie in the foreign-language film category for First They Killed My Father.
“And here are the all-male nominees,” one frustrated Twitter user wrote, quoting the off-script comment that Natalie Portman made during the Globes on Sunday, January 7, while presenting the best director nominees with Ron Howard. Another person tweeted, “im so tired of all these award shows failing to acknowledge female directors and their brilliant, outstanding, groundbreaking work this year. enough is enough. do better @BAFTA.”
The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards air on BBC One on Sunday, February 18.
See the full list of nominations below!
Film
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve
Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Screenplay
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider
Fim Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
Outstanding British Film
Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin, David Schneider
God’s Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson, Jack Tarling
Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Alice Birch
Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)
I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billbooards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis
Editing
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billbooards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Make-Up and Hair
Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten
Original Music
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
Dunkirk, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For the Planet of the Apes
Sound
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
