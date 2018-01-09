Just two days after Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri dominated the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for this year’s BAFTA Film Awards.

The list was announced by Natalie Dormer and Letita Wright in the early hours of Tuesday, January 9, at the British Academy’s headquarters in London. The Shape of Water emerged in the lead with 12 nods, including best film, best director (Guillermo del Toro), best actress (Sally Hawkins) and best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer). Three Billboards and Darkest Hour followed close behind with nine nominations each. Both titles are up for best film.

But it was the best director list that had people talking on Twitter. Like the Globes, there were no women nominated in the category, though five female directors were recognized in other categories, including Angelina Jolie in the foreign-language film category for First They Killed My Father.

“And here are the all-male nominees,” one frustrated Twitter user wrote, quoting the off-script comment that Natalie Portman made during the Globes on Sunday, January 7, while presenting the best director nominees with Ron Howard. Another person tweeted, “im so tired of all these award shows failing to acknowledge female directors and their brilliant, outstanding, groundbreaking work this year. enough is enough. do better @BAFTA.”

The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards air on BBC One on Sunday, February 18.

See the full list of nominations below!

Film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve

Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Screenplay

Get Out, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya, Steven Rogers

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

Fim Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin

Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King

Outstanding British Film

Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin, David Schneider

God’s Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson, Jack Tarling

Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Alice Birch

Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)

I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)

Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)

Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Three Billbooards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis

Editing

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billbooards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Make-Up and Hair

Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn

Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji

I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips

Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten

Original Music

Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer

Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau

Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson

Dunkirk, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson

The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For the Planet of the Apes

Sound

Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

