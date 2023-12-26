In a cast of millionaires and billionaires, Barbara Corcoran is proud to be the most frugal Shark Tank star.

“I’m the only one who doesn’t have a jet or fly first class,” Corcoran, 74, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’m too cheap to pay the price.”

Corcoran, who has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2023, has built her fortune through New York City real estate and has appeared in all 15 seasons of the hit ABC show.

“Barbara just keeps it close to the vest, does her thing, and that’s it,” her Shark Tank costar Mark Cuban added. Cuban, 65, joined the billionaire club when Yahoo acquired his company in 1999. His net worth is now estimated at upwards of $6.2 billion.

While Cuban has sat alongside Corcoran in the “Shark Tank” since the series premiere in 2009, he announced last month that he would be leaving the show after season 16. Sharing that “it’s time” for him to move on during an interview on the “All the Smoke” podcast, Cuban reflected on the importance the show has had for him and the audience.

“I love it because it sends the message [that] the American dream is alive and well,” he explained. “I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids. That’s what happens, right?”

Cuban’s admiration of fellow Shark Corcoran is definitely reciprocated. Corcoran was not shy about singing Cuban’s praises to Us.

“Mark has an amazing ability to find joy in a lot of things,” Corcoran said, admitting that Cuban is the most fun Shark on a night out. “I’ve been with Mark after he lost a basketball game that was so important to him, he looked like he was going to go into a hole crying. And five minutes later, he’s at a bar with us, having a drink and having the time of his life. He’s wonderful.”

Cuban has been a majority stake owner of the Dallas Mavericks since January 2000, but it was reported last month that the billionaire plans on selling his share. According to The Athletic and Stadium NBA Insider Shams Charani, Cuban is selling his share “for valuation in [the] range of $3.5 billion.” The deal will reportedly allow Cuban to keep “shares in [the] team and full control of basketball operations.”

To hear more Shark Tank cast secrets from Corcoran, Cuban and castmates Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, watch the exclusive video above.