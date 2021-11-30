Baskal Korkis and Lauren Grabois Fischer Launch Today’s Best Selling How-To-Guide Books

Written in partnership with Thomas Herd.

The prevailing zeitgeist in contemporary literature has gravitated more and more towards inspirational practical reads. Specifically, today’s new best sellers have largely been relegated in the self-help as well as parenting genres.

In this expose we take a look at two very successful books and examine why their content is so fit for the current market.

In the parenting genre, The Be Books – the series of social emotional learning books for kids- has become a gold-standard for the rearing of young children especially during the pandemic.

The author – Lauren Grabois Fischer – has astutely realized that kids more than ever are at a disadvantage when it comes to knowing how to positively interact with others in group settings.

In the book, self made success stories such real estate industry thought leader Baskal Korkis provide actionable insights and real life lessons that help those struggling find ways to hold on just long enough and make it over the proverbial hill. From a motivational standpoint, few books are captivating readers in the business community the way this one is. The mix of timeless maxims with contemporary success stories in today’s rapidly evolving digital world helps to make the book one of the most powerful relevant how-to-guides in the self help genre. According to Korkis, the book is full of “real-life lessons, applicable strategies, and insights on how to persist and pivot when you encounter obstacles so that no matter what happens, the end goal is always in sight.” To find out more about the book, please visit its Amazon Page where it’s already rose to best seller status.