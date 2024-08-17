Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ new reality may be worthy of some screen time.

Nearly three years after finding love on Bachelor in Paradise, the married couple is raising 11-month-old son Benny and finding themselves involved in a few unpredictable home renovations.

“I’m not gonna lie. I hate the renovation process,” Kufrin, 34, exclusively shared with Us Weekly at the Swirl Boutique X Marrin Costello pop-up event in Carlsbad, California, on Saturday, August 10. “Thomas loves it much more. I’ve gotten better.”

While her husband excels at the renovation process and can “tear things apart and build it back together,” Kufrin is more focused on design.

As she explained, “I like the details, like, let’s pick out the colors and the pillows and the esthetic.”

On social media, the couple often documents their trips to various design stores in Southern California as well as various job sites where pranks are just part of the schedule.

While Kufrin and Jacobs, 32, have stepped away from Bachelor Nation and the small screen as they raise their family in San Diego, they have thought about the possibility of coming back to reality TV if the show was focused more on home design.

“We’ve actually been talking to some producers for different shows,” Kufrin revealed to Us. “We’ve been in talks with some people about potentially doing something like that. … I think it would be fun because Thomas and I balance each other well. He likes the, ‘I’m gonna tear this up and we have to pull the walls down and rip everything out.’ And then I panic and go, ‘Let’s just go have some wine and pick up some paints.’”

While fans wait and see if anything gets finalized or confirmed, Kufrin has her hands full as she prepares to celebrate her son’s 1st birthday party in September with a “one lucky duck” theme. The event will include a duck bounce house, duck smash cake and more quack-worthy surprises.

“I always thought that I would be the person that wouldn’t do anything big for the first birthday. I used to think it was so stupid,” she shared. “I was like, ‘The baby’s not gonna remember anything from this.’ But after I had Benny, Thomas and I spoiled him a little too much.”

She also continues to grow her sparkling wine business, which can serve as the perfect gift for any homeowner.

“We have four varieties at Bourdon and they’re all vastly different,” Kufrin said at Swirl while wearing an ASTR The Label dress and Marrin Costello jewelry. “Depending on if you want something light and crisp or something more fruit forward, we have something for your palette. We also recently launched a red blend, which is non sparkly. … We have something for everyone.”